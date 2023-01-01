NCD GOVERNOR PARKOP ON PNG’S VISION

Reflecting on the road to Independence for Papua New Guinea, the Governor for National Capital District, Powes Parkop emphasized on what the country sought out to gain from the very start, the National Goals and Directive Principals.

The governor encouraged that everyone is responsible to achieving this vision.

Laying the foundation of the Independent PNG Vision is this country’s National Goals and Directive Principles.

These being;

1. Integral Human Development

2. Equality and Participation

3. National Sovereignty & Self Reliance

4. National Resources & Environment

5. Papua New Guinea Ways

6. Basic Rights

7. Basic Social Obligation

These the Governor said are important for aspects moving forward for the country.

He added that the founding fathers of PNG were able to gain Independence by achieving something thought impossible for a diversified country as PNG, Unity.

The governor said in the Spirit of this legacy, the people must together towards achieving these national aspirations.

Furthermore, Governor Parkop challenged the Public Servants to do better than what they had done in the past 47 years.

With over 25 government ministries and around 105,000 plus employed according to 2017 statistics, the public Service remains the sector with the highest number of employees.

Addressing this majority, the Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop described the Public Servants as the mechanism that can work with the government and the people to drive development, especially towards achieving the country’s aspirations.

The governor as well extended this challenge to all leaders, in the parliament to the clan leaders, and the female population of Papua New Guinea to strive for positive change in the interest to build PNG He said this in his public address to Port Moresby during the National Parade that followed the National Flag Raising Ceremony on Saturday in the Nation’s Capital, in commemoration of PNG’s 48th Independence.