PNG Ports Corporation Limited’s (PNG Ports) Rabaul Port is earmarked to undergo significant rehabilitation work that is set to bolster the port’s resilience to climate and natural disasters.

This follows the signing of the Declaration of Intent on the sustainable rehabilitation of ports infrastructure agreement between the European Union (EU), the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), European Investment Bank (EIB), the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and PNG Ports in July of 2023.

The Declaration of Intent shapes the collaboration between partners to strengthen PNG Ports as a modern, reliable, safe, and sustainable State Owned Entity, whilst improving maritime trade through sustainable port infrastructure rehabilitation.

As part of the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, a total of €75 million (K305 million) has been allocated to upgrade the port of Rabaul. This blended financial package will cater for the port’s feasibility studies, dredging, upgrade of land-based facilities, wharf extension and repair works.

In a recent meeting with the representatives of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) in Port Moresby, Officer In Charge of PNG Ports, Ian Hayden-Smart stated that the signing of the Declaration of Intent and the rehabilitation of Rabaul Port represents a significant stride towards the sustainable development of PNG’s maritime infrastructure.

Mr. Hayden-Smart said that like all Maritime Ports around the country, the Port of Rabaul is the gateway for trade in the East New Britain Province, and therefore, is important that PNG Ports ensures this port is upgraded and ready to meet the maritime trade demands.

Mr. Hayden – Smart reiterated that the Rabaul Port rehabilitation project is aligned with the PNG Government’s push for the implementation of green initiatives and more resilience to the global effects of climate change at our Ports.

“The Rabaul Port Project is in sync with the PNG Ports broader investment strategy for a number of our ports, as detailed in the 30-year Infrastructure Master Plan, and I again acknowledge DFAT through the AIFFP for the allocated funding for the other ports set to undergo significant upgrades.”

“PNG Ports is committed to upgrade its port facilities to be fit for purpose, sustainable and climate and disaster resilient to meet the demands in maritime trade, and this support and collaboration with EU, EIB and DFAT will greatly assist in realizing this,” said Mr. Hayden-Smart.

Following a number of collaborative meetings held between AFD and PNG Ports, a feasibility study for Rabaul Port, carried out by DT Global, has commenced. Upon completion of the detailed design and tender process, it is anticipated that construction will start in July 2025.