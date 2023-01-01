By Bradley Mariori

The Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport Terminal opening will go on as scheduled today after disgruntle landowners were addressed yesterday afternoon by NAC management and they agreed to proceed with the opening.

The opening is set for 10am today.

The Prime Minister James Marape, Civil Aviation Minister Walter Schnaubelt and other dignitaries will arrive from Port Moresby shortly via a chartered flight.

Morobe Governor Luther Wenge, Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen and provincial leaders are already on the ground awaiting the arrival of the PM and the Civil Aviation Minister.

EMTV will bring you more updates