25 C
Port Moresby
February 23, 2021

Momase News Papua New Guinea

Namah calls on government to step up border protection

by Stanley Ove Jnr.287
Share the News

Opposition Leader and Vanimo-Green MP, Belden Namah has called on the Government to beef up border protection as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Indonesia.

Speaking in a recent media conference in Port Moresby, Namah confirmed that people living along the border in his Vanimo-Green district are crossing into Indonesia on a regular basis despite the border lockdown and travel restrictions brought forward by the Pandemic Act passed in Parliament last year.

“I see people are moving in and out freely. Government here can say the border is closed, but the people on the ground say it is open,” Namah said.

The land border remains the greatest threat to a possible COVID-19 outbreak in PNG, and Namah is calling on the Marape led Government to pay attention to this issue and address it.

“Successive Governments have paid little attention to border security but more so because of this pandemic, we expect this Government to pay more attention to border security but nothing has happened,” he said.

Namah maintained the lack of Government presence between Western and West Sepik is the main reason why people are crossing into Indonesia.

graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts/Journalism at Divine Word University, before working as a Journalist and Editor with the news and current affairs department at EMTV. His interest lies in reporting stories of human interest.

Related posts

Grade 10’s at Waigani Christian College Allowed To Sit For Exams

EMTV Online

New Library marks Koroboro’s new era

EMTV Online

Knights Kokoda Spirit Recipients

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!