PUBLIC SERVANTS AND CONTRACTORS VITAL FOR PROGRESS

Member for Mendi-Munihu Raphael Tonpi said public servants and contractors are two of the very important organizations that ensure government plans and policies are implemented.

“Southern Highlands Province needs to get these organizations to be seen working and delivering to our people’s needs. As a local Mendi MP, it’s my job to see Governor William Powi, the Provincial Administrator and Public Servants, including investors in Mendi, are provided with a friendly environment so their dreams and plans are implanted without any disturbances,” Tonpi said.

He made the comments while commending the Southern Highlands Provincial Government (SHPG) for the allocation of the K330 million kina multi year financing of key infrastructures in Mendi town.

“I also thank Prime Minister James Marape, Don Polye, William Powi, and the Pangu led government for having confidence in our people by giving the PNG Games to be hosted in Mendi, Southern Highlands.

As host MP, I’m glad that this important even will be hosted in our town,” added MP Tonpi.