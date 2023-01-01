PROVIDING ACCESSIBILITY IN POMIO

By Wasita Royal

Delivering health services to remote parts of Papua New Guinea remains a challenge for health workers, these challenges are the same for those serving in Pomio District, East New Britain Province.

Despite this, accessibility to health services remains a priority for the Pomio District Administration.

Pomio District Acting Administrator John Liskia said this on Friday during the commissioning and handing over of medical assets to the Provincial Health Authority.

Mr Liskia said, “service delivery in the district is still a challenge since PNG gained its independence. Delivering health services is still a challenge, while the district administration is working really hard to improve other services such as roads to connect to the aid posts and markets.

He thanked PHA for the assets saying, “these assets are important and will drive the delivery of service and improve health facilities’ standards.”

He further stated that, the district administration will be working together with the health authority, by providing ambulances and improving health infrastructures.

He said, “it is time to bring these services to the vast population.”

These are the challenges that they have been slowly eliminating and providing services as best as possible for communities in the district.

He thanked the health officers for their continuous commitment stating that, if it was not for them the people will suffer and urged them to continue to provide the service to the people