BODYBUILDING CHAMPS SET FOR THIS MONTH

By David Susuve

The Papua New Guinea Bodybuilding Federation will be hosting its national Championship from the 23rd -24th of June 2023, at the Sir John Guise Indoor Complex.

After a three-year hiatus, this year’s championship will definitely bring together a full strength of bodybuilders with the National Capital District bodybuilding association taking the lead to host the event.

President Imbak Wiape said that the event is to create an avenue for current and new bodybuilding athletes to compete domestically, and also to help the federation to identify potential bodybuilders in preparations for the 2023 Pacific Games.

“There will be a good number of athletes competing at the championship, and we want to make it a remarkable one also in terms of promoting our sport,” Wiape revealed on EMTV Sports Show “Sports Scene” this week.

“Preparations are going well but we need business houses and the government to support the event because bodybuilding has also contributed medals for PNG at the Pacific and Oceania Games.

In previous years we had an agreement with the Department of Community Development, Religion and Youth to promote their anti-violence theme and we would like to continue that trend with other sectors if possible,” Said Wiape.

The event also aims to bring together member associations from around the country to take part in the tournament.

“Our participating provinces include NCD, Eastern Highlands (Goroka), Simbu, Jiwaka, Southern Highlands, Morobe, East and West New Britain and Bougainville.

It is anticipated that up to 60 participants, including players, coaches, and administrators, as well as the general public will be present to witness the tournament.”

According to President Wiape, weigh-in for bodybuilders is scheduled a day prior to the main event – this is to determine the competing weight categories.

The Federation is also looking at participating in the Oceania and Melanesian body building championship later this year as part of their preparations.

Wiape said he is looking at tentatively getting ten males and ten females from the championship into the bodybuilding national team.

He said, “he is expecting a strong and competitive competition for those who want to try to make the cut for the national team.”

The last championship in 2020 saw 21 competitors and in this June competition, Wiape thinks there will be more as they vie for a spot on the PNG team to represent in the Solomon Islands, at the Pacific Games in November this year.