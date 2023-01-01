POMIO HEALTH FACILITIES RECEIVE ASSETS

By Wasita Royal

Health facilities in the Pomio District of East New Britain Province received new medical equipment last Friday at the Pomio District Administration.

The medical assets include a 10-seater vehicle, accessories such as spare tyre, first aid kit, mud strap and others, including plant machineries such as a Lucas Mill and a chain saw, medical equipment such as mattress and wheel chairs and information technology satellite transmitters.

East New Britain Provincial Health Authority (ENBPHA) CEO, Dr Ako Yap and PHA Director Curative Health Dr Patrick Kiromat were at the Pomio district administration in Palmalmal to officially handover these assets.

Speaking during the handover ceremony; Dr Yap said that the ambulance and the assets are co-funded by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) through the ENBPHA.

The total costing of the vehicle is k201, 000 while the assets are K278, 550.

Dr Yap said that Pomio district have a big land mass where many of the people live in the mountains; some in the coastal as they are scattered and the accessibility to services including health is a challenge.

Dr Yap further stated that PHA will be transitioning to the web platform now where all the reports and data will be registered and entered into the system.

With the help of the satellite transmitters that were also presented; officials will start doing that.

Meanwhile Pomio district acting administrator John Liskia thanked donor funders and the PHA for the assets stating that, the assistance came in timely.

Mr Liskia said that service delivery in the district is challenging.

He said, “these assets will be assigned to the 14 health facilities in the district by the district health manager and the district administrator.”