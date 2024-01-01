PRINCIPLES OF POLICING URGED

Pictured: ACP Islands Command Perou N’Dranou inspecting police parade at Kerevat Police Station.

Police in East New Britain (ENB) province have been urged to live up to the principles of policing.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Islands Command Perou N’Dranou said the fundamentals of policing are missing in most police stations across the country, and ENB is no exception.

He revealed this during a recent quarterly inspection for police in the New Guinea Islands region recently.

“We need to go back and review the training and experiences we acquired at the police college,

When we don’t stick to the basics, we get distracted and don’t perform to the standards,” ACP N’Dranou said.

ACP N’Dranou visited Kokopo, Rabaul and Kerevat Police stations among others.

The police station inspection involves checks on vehicles, firearms, police manpower, and general police duties.

According to ACP N’Dranou, the most prevalent issue observed at the province’s three police stations was a lack of accountability.

He stated that the police know of what is appropriate but do not act on it.

ACP N’Dranou conducts four police inspections annually for the four provinces in the NGI area.

Manus and East New Britain have been completed, and this week will focus on New Ireland province.

ACP N’Dranou said the aim of the inspection is similar to an audit exercise.

“Every month, I receive reports from the four PPCs in the region; however, I must be personally present to verify that those reports are valid,” he said.

Meanwhile, ENB PPC Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat said reporting and monitoring is a key role of any police officer.

“Each month, we provide reports to ACP, which are given to us by each station commander through their officers,

“The reports allow us to restock ammunition or handle any issues that the force is having,” he said.

He reiterated that the overall responsibilities of the province’s police force are impacted if the reports are not turned in on time or lack various important details.

Chief Inspector Nebanat commended his officers for attending the police parade while also carrying out their normal duties.