NORTH FLY COMMAND ACTING PPC ON POLICE ACCOMMODATION

Pictured: Acting PPC for North Fly Command, Inspector Anjap Minata (Supplied Image)

By Jim John

Recently appointed as acting PPC for North Fly Command in Western Province by Commissioner of Police, Inspector Anjap Minata, expressed that in recent years, law and order situations in Ningerum Local Level Government in North Fly has increased due to lack of police manpower and accommodation.

Inspector Anjap Minata mentioned that accommodation and logistics have been one of the major challenges affecting Police work.

“The increase in population demands more police officers so if accommodation is well set up, more officers can be recruited.” he said.

All police house in Ningerum LLG have been condemned as buildings are deteriorated and need maintenance work on proper accommodation to cater for police officers and their families.

The inspector noted that some new police officers will be posted from Bomana Police College to the province in September this year, however this also depends on their accommodations.

Locals in Ningerum further confirmed alcohol consumption, marijuana sales, and social disturbances among others have been affecting the Ningerum station, calling on the LLG manager and president to negotiate with their district and provincial leaders on how best they can solve this ongoing problems.

Otherwise, according to recent reports, no major incidents have been flagged from various police stations such as Kiunga, Ningerum and Tabubil, displaying normal business operations in North Fly District.

The current acting PPC Inspector Anjap Minata confirmed daily police operations will be maintained for public safety.

Inspector Anjap Minata has been serving the province for 15 years now, assuring he knows his way around the province to continue police operations.

“People from other provinces if you want to stay in North Fly or any of the other three districts within Western Province, you have to obey the rules and laws governing the society, their cultures and values to maintain good order in the community.” Minata stressed.

Chief Inspector Oena Afeke was the former PPC for North Fly Command.

Meanwhile, the people of South Fly have been urged to maintain good order.

Western Provincial Police Commander for South Fly Command, Inspector Saiwa Ricker confirmed police in Daru will continue to perform their duties and anyone who misbehave in town will be dealt with accordingly.

He commended all his officers for their continued duties ensuring public safety.

Inspector Saiwa Ricker has also called on community leaders in Daru Island to support police officers in addressing law and order situations to maintain peace and harmony in the community.