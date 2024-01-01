SENIOR EDUCATION OFFICERS IN JIWAKA PROVINCE UNDER SUSPENSION FOR ILLIGALLY CHARGING NEWLY GRADUATE TEACHERS FEES

Pictured: Principle Advisor for Education in Jiwaka Province, Mr. Andrew Kuk (Supplied footage)

By John Mori

Following the launching of the investigation by the Jiwaka Education Board and Administration on several senior education officers alleged to be collecting illegal fees from new graduate Teachers.

Five officers who have been identified and were served notices of suspension.

The suspension took effect as of 2nd of April and last for the duration of investigation.

This was revealed by the Principle Advisor for Education in Jiwaka Province, Mr. Andrew Kuk

Mr. Kuk described the unfortunate act as immature and unacceptable, painting a bad image for the Jiwaka Education Sector and Province as a whole.

He said there are now under suspension and refrained from either conducting moral duties or enter education premises.