PRIME MINISTER SUPPORTS INDEPENDENT COMMISSION AGAINST CORRUPTION

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape expressed his support for the newly formed Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) today, acknowledging it as a significant milestone in the fight against corruption.

“To ensure utmost impartiality, the Commissioners were selected under the oversight of Transparency International, led by Chairman Mr. Peter Aitsi, thereby alleviating concerns regarding Papua New Guineans leading ICAC,” Prime Minister said.

The ICAC Appointments Committee comprised of the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader, the Chief Justice, the Chief Ombudsman, the Public Service Commission Chairman, with the Transparency International PNG, providing comprehensive oversight.

“I assure the people of Papua New Guinea that ICAC will receive full support and resources to ensure its seamless operation. This government will never compromise on ICAC’s integrity and effectiveness.”

ICAC gained momentum with the recent arrival of three highly qualified and experienced ICAC Commissioners; Andrew Forbes as Commissioner, Daniel Baulch as Deputy Commissioner of Operations and Technical Services, and Mr. Graham Gill as the Deputy Commissioner of Prevention and Corporate Administration.

Prime Minister Marape clarified that ICAC’s establishment does not diminish the important work carried out by the Ombudsman Commission, the Police, or other anti-corruption agencies. Instead, ICAC will focus on strengthening the fight against corruption by providing teeth and bite to combat this pervasive problem.

The Prime Minister emphasised that ICAC alone cannot effectively combat corruption. He urged citizens at all levels, including Local-Level Governments (LLGs), districts, provinces, and the public service, to report cases of corruption.

“They now have an added opportunity to bring these allegations, with evidence, to ICAC,” he said.

Adding on, the Prime Minister Marape expressed his concern regarding serious allegations of corruption shared on social media without corresponding evidence reported to appropriate authorities.

“We all have a responsibility to fight corruption for the betterment of our beloved country by reporting cases. A stronger economy can only be realised if we eliminate the deep-rooted corruption that plagues our society,” highlighted Prime Minister Marape.

Prime Minister Marape issued a stern warning to political and public service leaders, emphasizing that ICAC’s arrival places them under intense scrutiny.