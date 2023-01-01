FLOOD VICTIMS ASSISTED

After reaching out for water and food supplies earlier this year, as they continue to recover from the floods, two-villages along the Central Province received a generous donation of food supplies.

Raika Section 8 of Hula and the Makerupu village saw assistance from Paradise foods during the weekend.

Following recent floods in the region that have caused significant devastation to the villages of Raika Section 8 of Hula and the Makerupu, Paradise Foods company generously donated cartons of its popular paradise food and beverage supplies to assist the affected communities.

Minnie Vagi, the Women’s representative for Raika village section 8, expressed deep gratitude and appreciation on behalf of the community for the company acknowledging its initiative as timely, especially given the challenges the villagers currently face.

During the handing over of cartons of biscuits and water, Sponsorship and Promotions Manager at Paradise Foods Limited, Nicola Ani highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to assisting the communities in which they operate. She emphasized that their actions align with the company’s mission of providing quality products for the nation. Since earlier this year there is an on-going plea for assistance from the Central Province especially by villages affected by the recent flooding.