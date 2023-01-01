PNG SENIOR OPEN 2023

In its inaugural PNG Senior Open, Lae Golf Club has announced today that they have signed an agreement with PGA Australia to host the tournament for the next 3 years.

The week of golf gets underway with the SP Brewery Pro-Am on 31 August 2023 with PNG Senior Open commencing on Friday 1st September and concluding on Sunday 3rd September 2023 in Lae, Morobe Province.

The Professionals will vie for the Chief Jacob Luke Cup and a healthy share of the K220,000 in prize money whilst the qualifying amateurs (over 50 years old with a handicap of 10 or under) will battle it out for the Chief Jacob Luke Medal, emotionally won in 2022 by Mr John Buri a dear friend of the Late Chief.

In agreement with PGA Australia, the field size for 2023 has been increased to 50 Professionals which it expects to fill. Unfortunately, defending champion Peter Senior will not be back to defend his title due to commitments in Hawaii, however his place as the marquee player has been seized by Andre Stolz, another icon of golf in Australia. The 2023 field takes on a truly international flavor with players representing the USA, South Africa New Zealand and of course, Australia set to descend on Lae.

This tournament is a unique opportunity for the community to watch and play with PGA senior professionals who have proven themselves at major tournaments in Australia and overseas at the elite level (such as Senior, Harwood, Stoltz and Fowler). As well as still possessing the ability to play great they are happy to share their stories from the past and their golfing knowledge to help improve others game.