VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT LAUNCHED

By Thelma Allingham

The third Inter Disciplinary Wives Volleyball Tournament was launched today at the Sir Michael Somare Stadium in Wewak, East Sepik Province.

The Disciplinary Forces Wives Inter Barracks Volleyball Tournament began in 2020.

According to its brief history, the event was initiated by wives of the Second Battalion Royal Pacific Islands Regiment (2RPIR) with the purpose of uniting the Wives of officers serving under the three Disciplinary Forces in East Sepik Province.

The first Tournament was hosted by Commander 2RPIR back in 2020 and won by the Correctional Service Wives.

In 2021, the CS Commander hosted the second Tournament and the Police Wives won the championship.

The third Tournament was not staged last year due to circumstances, however this year saw the assistance of the East Sepik Provincial Administration and the Sports and Recreational Unit.

The five-day event was officially launched by respective Commanders from all the three Disciplinary Forces in the Province and witnessed by representatives from the East Sepik Provincial administration.