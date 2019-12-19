Prime Minister launches infrastructure projects for Tari Hospital

Prime Minister and Member for Tari Pori James Marape visited the Tari Provincial Hospital yesterday to open new hospital infrastructure projects funded and completed under the PNG-Australia partnership.

PM Marape expressed thanks to the PNG Incentive Fund for the K10 million that was used to construct a single nurse quarter, hospital kitchen and messing facilities.

PM Marape said it would help boost the working morale of the hospital staff and wants nurses and doctors to attend training in the future.

Other projects include the hospital’s x-ray and pathology laboratories.

He said this partnership between the government of Australia, Oil Search Foundation and Oil Search is a testament to the commitment to serving the people of Tari Pori and the country as a whole.