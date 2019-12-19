Telikom Donates to PNG Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Telikom foundation Inc. has been in partnership with many organizations with the objective of enabling ICT solutions for children in the country.

The NGO has stepped in to support the PNG Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry with computers and other ICT equipment’s.

Coordinator, Yolanda Bafmatuk said that the foundation will support the work of women in improving adult literacy specifically with Information communication technology.

“We are proud to be in partners with the PNG women of chambers in terms of enabling them to ensure that they can run their trainings”

Representative from PNG Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked Telikom Foundation Inc. for the support and said the computers donated, some will be supplied to its Hagen Chapter. The Hagen chapter has more than 500 women as part of the chamber.

By Suli Suli, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby