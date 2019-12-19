29 C
Port Moresby
December 19, 2019

Health News Politics

PNG Nurses Association joins United Labor Party

by EMTV Online178

The PNG Nurses Association yesterday announced its alignment with the recently established United Labor Party (ULP) at the Hovada Hotel in Port Moresby.

This was done during the association’s final executive meeting of this year.

Making the announcement on behalf of his executives was the

PNG Nurses Association President, Fredrick Kebai.

“We (PNG NA) believe that we should have a voice in Parliament who can advocate for the labor force in the country ”, he said

He said that aligning with ULP seems the proper thing to do.

“We believe they will represent and be our voice in parliament”, he added.

With up to 20 regional branches around the country with executives in hospitals and the rural sector, the association has around 4000 members.

This makes up about 40% of the ten thousand plus nurses in the country.

Present for the announcement the MP for Bulolo and leader for the United Labor Party, Hon. Sam Basil, welcomed the association’s decision, saying it was about time the labor force had a fair representation in Parliament.

“Although we’ve had a couple of labor parties registered under political parties office unfortunately, they haven’t been linked up properly together with the workforce”, he said.

The United Labor Party was recently established last month, with the aim to improve working conditions for workers.

Natasha Ovia – EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Off The Map

EMTV Online

Lae: customers frustrated over long BSP queues

EMTV Online

Moresby South MP into literacy

EMTV Online

About Us

EMTV Logo

EMTV is Papua New Guinea’s oldest and largest television station and has been the country’s window to the world for over three decades. EMTV offers a free-to-air, general entertainment television channel and provides one of the most respected and trusted sources of news and information in the country today.

error: Content is protected !!