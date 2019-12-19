PNG Nurses Association joins United Labor Party

The PNG Nurses Association yesterday announced its alignment with the recently established United Labor Party (ULP) at the Hovada Hotel in Port Moresby.

This was done during the association’s final executive meeting of this year.

Making the announcement on behalf of his executives was the

PNG Nurses Association President, Fredrick Kebai.

“We (PNG NA) believe that we should have a voice in Parliament who can advocate for the labor force in the country ”, he said

He said that aligning with ULP seems the proper thing to do.

“We believe they will represent and be our voice in parliament”, he added.

With up to 20 regional branches around the country with executives in hospitals and the rural sector, the association has around 4000 members.

This makes up about 40% of the ten thousand plus nurses in the country.

Present for the announcement the MP for Bulolo and leader for the United Labor Party, Hon. Sam Basil, welcomed the association’s decision, saying it was about time the labor force had a fair representation in Parliament.

“Although we’ve had a couple of labor parties registered under political parties office unfortunately, they haven’t been linked up properly together with the workforce”, he said.

The United Labor Party was recently established last month, with the aim to improve working conditions for workers.

Natasha Ovia – EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby