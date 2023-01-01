WORKSHOP TO UPSKILL HEALTH WORKERS

Care International in partnership with Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority conducted an intensive workshop to impart the health officers with vital skills and knowledge to carry out the government health programs diligently.

The health workers learnt different categories with valuable strategies on capacity building and how to conduct effective health awareness on all public health programs in the local communities.

Director for Public Health in Eastern Highlands Province Dr Max Manape who officiated the workshop this week pointed out that collective partnership and approach is the way forward to drive all health programs.

Capacity building is important for health workers in reporting, advocacy and other perspective in the dissemination of accurate information to the people for the benefit of the program.

Dr Manape thank Care International, NGO and provincial Government for their consistent support.

The intensive workshop was attended by all eight district health workers at GK lodge in Goroka.