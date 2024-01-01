PRIME MINISTER MARAPE ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL RECRUITMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR PNG IN THE AUSTRALIAN ARMY

During an historic trek along the Kokoda Trail with his counterpart Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this week, Prime Minister, James Marape, disclosed promising discussions regarding the recruitment of Papua New Guineans into the Australian army.

The discussion took place during bilateral meetings with Australian Ministers in Canberra earlier this year. Prime Minister Marape emphasized the mutual interest in strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

This ongoing dialogue marks a significant step towards deeper military collaboration and opens up new avenues for bilateral cooperation between Papua New Guinea and Australia.