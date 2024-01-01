BIAGE PEOPLE COMMENDED FOR WWII CONTRIBUTIONS

Prime Minister James Marape has commended the Biage people of Northern Province for the significant role they played in World War II up till today.

He said this at an emotional ANZAC Day Dawn Service held at Isurava along the Kokoda Trail yesterday which was attended by the Biage people, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Northern Governor Garry Juffa, Australian High Commissioner H.E John Feakes, members of the Australian and Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, Australian and PNG officials, alongside 200 Australian trekkers making a pilgrimage and their porters.

The Dawn Service was the highlight of a two-day trek by the two Prime Ministers from Kokoda station to Isurava and was the first time ever for the Biage people to see two prime ministers together at the same time.

Prime Minister Marape said the Biage people were a peaceful people forced into a war that was not their doing and greatly assisted Australia forces during the dark days of WWII. Governor Juffa also spoke about the remarkable role of the Biage people, who he said formed the bulk of the ‘Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels’, during WWII.

Isurava was the site of a significant WWII battle and now one of the most-sacred sites along the trail.