PRIME MINISTER JAMES MARAPE ATTENDS THE 30TH APEC ECONOMIC LEADERS MEETING IN SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

The Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, James Marape, MP, attended the 30th APEC Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM) in San Francisco, USA, from 16 – 17 November, 2023.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of State Assisting the Prime Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, along with Minister for Labour and Employment, Kessy Sawang and Minister for Public Service, Joe Sungi.

The AELM was chaired by the President of the United States of America, Mr. Joseph Biden under the theme: “Connecting a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”.

Discussions focused on strengthening the region’s connectivity; safeguarding the environment and mitigating harmful effects of climate change; addressing the digital divide, and ensuring equal economic participation for all.

In the lead up to the main AELM, Prime Minister Marape attended the APEC Informal Leaders’ Dialogue on Sustainability, Climate and Just Energy Transition.

“The reality is that Climate Change is here on our shores and it’s here to stay. It is no longer a scientific question. We already know the harsh effects of climate change on our environment.” He had said.

Speaking at the AELM, Prime Minister Marape expressed that we live with the ever-present man-made impact on climate and environment challenges, and as we emerge out of the global pandemic, we are faced with the doldrums of war in Ukraine and the Middle East, as a result of decisions and actions made in unilateral haste with no attempt to embrace unity in diversity.

He said their meeting demonstrated maturity in leadership, embracing diversity with courage, and to forge unity and mutual pathways in the myriad of their diversities.

Additionally, Prime Minister Marape had other meetings on the margins of APEC with the private sector which included the U.S Chamber of Commerce, CORA Global Project, Renew West, Centre for International Private Enterprise, ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO, Source Global, U.S International Development Finance Corporation.

The Prime Minister also had discussions with the U.S President Joseph Biden, the U.S Vice President Kamala Harris, and the U.S Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

The Biden administration echoed commitment to PNG and the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement and directed for the immediate establishment by both countries an “implementation Committee” to operationalize the PNG-U.S Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA).

Assurances for US Commitment to PNG was affirmed by both countries through the “American Chamber of Commerce Coral Sea”, recently established in PNG to encompassing voices and Business in the Coral Sea”.

Minister Tkatchenko when meeting with US Congressman, Michael McCaul, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, urged for Congress budget support and approval to finance the expeditious implementation of the DCA and other U.S commitments such as in the area of climate change mitigation and resilience consistent with Biden Administration’s climate resilience advocacy and reinvigoration of its relations with the Pacific.

Prime Minister Marape also had a trilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Fiji, Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka, and the President of Indonesia, His Excellency Joko Widodo, and spoke of building understanding, cohesion, and resilience between Indonesia and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Countries.

This dialogue adds to building stronger relations between Asia and the Pacific. In appreciating the PIF and Melanesian Spearhead Group’s (MSG) statements on the perceived conversations on Human Rights in West Papua, President Widodo invited Pacific Island Leaders to undertake a visit to the Papuan Provinces with him.

Papua New Guinea delegation’s participation at the APEC Economic Leaders Week, was also attended by the Minister of State Assisting the Prime Minister, Justin Tkatchenko who attended the APEC Ministers’ Meeting from 14 – 15 November 2023; with Minister for Public Service, Joe Sungi, and Minister for Labour and Employment, Kessie Sawang.

Minister Tkatchenko also met with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, as well as Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Relations, Michael McCaul, and discussed funding arrangements on the DCA, amongst other issues.

Officials from the Departments of Prime Minister and NEC, Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Investment and the National Trade Office were on hand to support the Prime Minister and Ministers at the APEC Economic Leaders Week in San Francisco, California.