The Construction of Kavieng’s first modern city mall is set to begin in February 2024 at section 5 opposite Bisi trading.

The project is a joint-venture partnership between New Ireland’s business arm; the New Ireland Development Corporation (NIDC) and developer Modern Niugini Real Estate Development Limited.

The ground breaking ceremony was officiated on Saturday, November 18th by New Ireland Provincial Executive Council Chairman for Works and Infrastructure Andrew Minkiong, Chairlady Assisting the Governor on Finance Misbil Nelson, New Ireland Development Corporation (NIDC) Chairman Mr Chris Tarkap and Developer Roger Lin.

In his speech, representing the New Ireland Government Minkiong said the exciting project will open up a new chapter for economic development in Kavieng.

“This tangible development is a testament and clear demonstration of the visionary leadership of Governor Sir Julius Chan.”

“This occasion will add another milestone achievement that will transform Kavieng to qualify our quest to attain city status and will assist the Kavieng LLG’s transition from an urban LLG to Kavieng City Authority in the not so distant future,” Minkiong said.

NIDC Chairman Chris Tarkap said, the development of the modern shopping mall is a great achievement for the people of New Ireland adding it will create competition amongst the retail businesses in Kavieng town.

The new design outlook of the 2-storey shopping mall will transform the Kavieng Business District and give the people more space for shopping, rental space and ample parking space with pedestrian walkways and bus stop terminal.

The developer, Modern Niugini Real Estate Development Limited signed the Project Agreement with New Ireland Development Corporation NIDC in 2019 however due to COVID-19 restrictions, mobilization of materials into the country has been slow.

Developer Roger Lin said once materials are on the ground, work will kick off and will take two years to complete.