KIMBE PIRATES CLAIM BILAS PELES 7S CUP

The 2023 Bilas Peles 7s champions are the Kimbe Pirates after beating arch rivals Loyal East West team also known as Rabaul Stallions or Page Park Chowboys in a 10 – nil outcome.

The Pirates taking home the Cup marks the end of the 4-day 2023 Bilas Peles 7s tournament that began on the 16th of this month and ended yesterday.

Kimbe Pirates captain and Rabaul Gurias winger Dominic Anis revealed at Konos in Sentral Niua Ailan yesterday afternoon that they were prepared for this tournament and expected a good challenge from local select side Bilas Peles team as well the former champion, Kala Reds.

Reflecting upon the game with the Loyal East West in the cup grand final, Anis said they have played together for some time and are too familiar with each other’s style of rugby.

In all, the Pirates captain acknowledged the fight from local teams from New Ireland, saying it shows their aspirations to go on becoming better.

He added that the hospitality was welcoming but in the future the management of New Ireland Rugby must stick to scheduled dates so as to cater for outside teams and their budgets.

Anis said Pirates will return next year to defend the title.

The Pirates are on a roll continuing their winning spirit heading to the Sepik 9s challenge next week followed by the Rookies 7s in Port Moresby to end the year.

New Ireland Rugby Union President Charlie Melachon acknowledged that New Ireland Province has hosted the biggest invitational rugby 7s to date in Papua New Guinea.

The province is the renown host of 7s tournament throughout the year from the Nakmai 7s to , late Douglas Guise 7s, Anitua 7s, Autonomy 7s then the Buluminski 7s and now the second edition of the Bilas Peles 7s.

The president noted that the bigger picture was more than just rugby but promoting New Ireland tourism through sports.

Melachon said the 4-days tournament has brought in very well experienced players from the semi-professional Digicel ExxonMobil Cup as well grand final winners to former Pukpuks and teams that have the experience of travelling the breadth and length of PNG taking part in not just 7s but 9s tournaments.

He said these are reputable names for the sport in PNG and for them to travel into New Ireland and be part of the tournament is what makes this tournament more than just New Ireland.

“And Yes, New Ireland put up a fight especially through upcoming teams like Northern Enzu Chiefs from Lihir Island and Highway Kinsmen, a combination of local boys from throughout New Ireland province who just share the same philosophy to rear a well-disciplined team.

From the K50 000 Bilas Peles Cup 7s tournament , Kimbe Pirates crowned the 2023 Bilas Peles 7s champion with K20 000, K15000 to Nonga Medics as Plate Winners, K10,000 to Enzu Chiefs as Bowl winners and K5000 to Marahun Normads as Trophy winners.

The 2023 Bilas Peles 7s brought together 28 teams contesting in the picturesque tranquility of Konos in Sentral Niu Ailan driven by the theme-“Promoting Tourism through Sport,” underlining the region’s commitment to intertwining sports and showcasing the breathtaking allure of this Pacific paradise.