PRIME MINISTER JAMES MARAPE ANNOUNCED 10% ALLOCATION FOR CHURCH SUPPORT FROM KUMUL PETROLEUM HOLDINGS AND KUMUL MINERALS HOLDINGS

Prime Minister James Marape made this announcement during a fundraising dinner hosted by the Papua New Guinea Council of Churches (PNGCC) in Port Moresby yesterday.

Prime Minister Marape revealed that 10% of all earnings generated by Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL) and Kumul Minerals Holdings Ltd (KMHL) will be dedicated to supporting the critical work undertaken by churches throughout the nation.

These funds will be channeled into various areas, including healthcare, education, especially the Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE), youth development, addressing the growing number of school leavers, agricultural initiatives, business training, and numerous other programmes that align with the government’s objectives.

Marape shared his vision for this collaboration in his address.

“Our Government recognises the invaluable contributions of the churches to the nation-building process. We firmly believe that by working hand in hand, we can achieve remarkable progress.” he said.

He further announced a significant financial contribution from the government, pledging K6.5 million to facilitate the construction of a new headquarters for the PNGCC.

This new facility will serve as a central hub for church-related activities across the country. A substantial part of this funding, K3.5 million, will be immediately disbursed, with the remaining balance to follow as the project progresses.

Prime Minister Marape emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting the churches.

“We understand that we cannot achieve our national goals alone. The work of the churches is instrumental in guiding our nation on the right path. We encourage you to continue your service to Papua New Guinea and humanity.” he stated.

In closing, he encouraged the churches to broaden their outreach, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, youth development, FODE, small to medium enterprises (SME) programmes, distribution of coffee and cocoa seedlings, and the promotion of agriculture.

He urged the churches to expand their efforts beyond the traditional weekend sermons, emphasising the need to engage with youths and communities actively.

This initiative marks a significant step towards collaborative nation-building efforts, where both government and church organisations unite their resources to create a brighter future for Papua New Guinea.