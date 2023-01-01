CHINA TO GRANT PNG K50 MILLION

The People’s Republic of China will make available to Papua New Guinea soon a grant of K50 million.

The PNG Prime Minsiter’s office noted that this grant is one of the results proceeding from the Prime Minister’s trip to China

Upon thanking the country’s President Xi Jinping and the Government of the People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Marape said the funding would go into the construction of business and technical facilities in selected secondary schools in the country, in line with his government’s aim to upskill students before they finish Grade 12.

Prime Minister Marape said certain secondary schools will be picked to build business and technical facilities.

He said that this will complement the government’s drive to have secondary school children learn business and trade skills, with the aim that by the time children finish Grade 12, they are not only educated academically, but also skilled in the areas of business, and technical and trade skills.

The Prime Minister expressed that this places them at an advantage when they leave school, as the opportunities are wider for them this way.

He said they are better able to start their own small businesses from the knowledge and skills they have received, whether in agriculture, tourism, cookery, bakery, carpentry, auto mechanic or whatever technical skills they have picked up.

The Prime Minister expressed that that this grant is one of the results stemming from his trip to China to attend the Third Belt & Road forum in Beijing and his bi-lateral meetings on the sidelines with President Xi and Premier Li Qiang, as well as meetings with various other Chinese leaders.