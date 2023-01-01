WORLD INDIGENOUS BUSINESS FORUM UPDATE

Over 500 delegates are expected to converge into Port Moresby next week to attend and participate in the World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF) that will be hosted from October 24-26, 2023. From the 500 delegates, 150 will be international delegates who will be coming from 14 countries.

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru said that this is really a wonderful opportunity for us to market our country.

“I want to call on all our citizens, especially those in NCD to welcome all our delegates and give them a very good impression of our city. We must all work together to ensure that they go back with very good memories of their time in Papua New Guinea.”

“I also look forward to seeing our local businesses showcasing their products, building international networks, creating partnerships, and looking for markets among all the countries that will attend the forum,” he added.

The minister calls on all indigenous SMEs and large companies who have registered to prepare well and take full advantage of this one-off opportunity to market your products and services and our country to the delegates from around the world who will be coming to attend this forum.

“You must also canvas new business opportunities and forge partnerships to grow your businesses with new indigenous partners from around the world,” Minister Maru said.

The three-day event will start with a grand opening ceremony hosted by NCDC and the Amazing Port Moresby Team at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 5pm to 9pm. The forum will be officially opened on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, by Prime Minister, James Marape, and will end with an official closing ceremony which will be hosted by NCDC and the Amazing Port Moresby Team at Ela Beach on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 6pm to 9pm.