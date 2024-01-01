PRIME MINISTER CRITICIZE OPPOSITION ON VONC MOTION

Opposition has filed couple of motion of vote of no confidence and presented to the Deputy Speaker of parliament however the Private Business Committee ruled out on the grounds of discrepancies.

Recently the Opposition Members held a press conference stating that they will still push for vote of no confidence motion when parliament resume on the 28th of May.

With this, the Prime Minister James Marape has accused the Opposition MPs of misleading the public through media channels, creating dissent regarding the vote-of-no confidence motion.

“It is very irresponsible of the Opposition MPs or the so-called Alternate Government to be contesting issues concerning their vote-of-no-confidence motion in the public space, which the Parliament Private Business Committee has deemed to be flawed and does not qualify to be listed on Parliament notice,” Prime Minister Marape stated.

Prime Minister Marape had earlier welcomed Opposition’s plan to bring to Court their grievances with the Private Business Committee’s decisions but was surprised that they are now saying they will not go to court but wait for Parliament to resume to mount another challenge.

“Their decision to challenge Government is within their constitutional rights but it is becoming apparent that a big part of their political strategies involves the use of social media or mainstream media outlets, to cause public confusion, apprehension and tension,” Prime Minister said.

“After Parliament was adjourned to May, the Opposition claimed they would challenge the Private Business Committee’s actions in court.

“They have every right to do so.

“However, their recent declaration of abandoning the legal challenge in favor of waiting for the May sitting of Parliament, primarily leveraging social media for dissent, merely breeds confusion.”

Prime Minister Marape reassured the nation that the government remains unshaken by the vote of-no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile the opposition team maintains that as the right of the people and constitutional practice, the vote of no confidence motion will be put forward once again when parliament resume on the 28 of May 2024.