CERVICAL CANCER CLINIC NOW AVAILABLE IN NEW IRELAND

Women in New Ireland Province are being encouraged to get checked and tested at the newly established Stellamaris Cervical Cancer screening clinic in Kavieng town.

The Stellamaris Cervical Cancer Screening clinic was officially opened yesterday (Friday 1st of March) by New Ireland Provincial Hospital CEO Dr. Stennard Hiashiri, Obstetrician-Gynecologist at the New Ireland PHA Dr. Paula Zzferio, New Ireland Acting Provincial Administrator Mr. Richard Andia and witnessed by Provincial Executive Council Chairlady for Health Misbil Nelson.

This makes New Ireland the second province in the country after Western highlands province to offer treatment for cervical cancer where women will get screened and treated on the same day using the Thermoablation and Gene Xpert Machine.

The Cervical Cancer Elimination project is being funded by the Australian Government. Provincial Executive Council Chairlady for Health and Community Development, Misbill Nelson commended the previous New Ireland Provincial Health Authority boards and CEOs for the leadership taken to roll-out the Cervical Cancer Elimination project, further commending the partnership between New Ireland Health Authority, New Ireland Provincial Government (NIPG), Church and donor partners.

She reiterated Governor Rt.Chief Sir Julius Chan’s call during the launching of the Cervical Cancer Elimination and Prevention Program in May 2023 that this is an impact program that will benefit and save the lives of many mothers in New Ireland.

The New Ireland Provincial Executive Council (PEC) in its decision on 24th March, 2023 has directed that the entire functions of the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority be decentralized to the New Ireland Provincial Government to enable the province to have direct control and better coordination and delivery of health services from the Department of Health through the PHA to the Provincial Government.

Sir Julius Chan has also registered the proposed Provincial Health Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 to decentralize PHA to the provincial governments as a private member’s bill and is before Parliament for deliberation.

Chairlady Misbil stressed that a legal hospital board must be in place to efficiently and better coordinate with health workers in delivering health services to the people of New Ireland.

Meanwhile, leading Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Dr. Paula Zzferio said on average 15 to 30 cases are admitted to the Gynecologist ward at the Kavieng General Hospital every year.

“Majority of patients present late in the advanced stage. Cervical cancer is easy to detect and treated if found. I encourage girls and mothers between the ages of 30-59 to come for screening, testing and treatment.

“The newly established clinic will provide screening for high-risk Human Papilloma Virus (hrHPV) that causes Cervical cancer and offer same day treatment with Thermoablative therapy.

“The machine gives instant results of cervical cancer, either positive or negative within an hour. We no longer have to wait for months to get the results back after testing.” The Obstetrician-Gynecologist said.

CEO Dr. Stennard Hiashiri thanked the Catholic Church for allowing the new Stellamaris Cervical Cancer Clinic to operate out of the church property at Tohain Junction in Kavieng town.