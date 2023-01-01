PREPARATIONS FOR 2023 GAMES IN WEWAK

By Thelma Allingham

Preparation for the 2023 PNG Games is well underway in Wewak, East Sepik Province for many sporting codes.



Since last weekend, the Code of Rugby Touch and Netball started hosting its weekends games at the Sir Somare Stadium. The Wewak Volleyball association also hosted its weekend games last week.



Teams from all over the district turned up in numbers to participate in respective codes. A team of Paralympians were also preparing to make the cut for the Team East Sepik 2023.



Apart from these codes, President Wewak Football Association Judith Kumasi said WFA will be facilitating their provincial games this week.



Attempts by this news room to get comments regarding these lead up events from Provincial Sports Director Mr. Emmanuel ToMarum has gone to no avail.

