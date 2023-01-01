OPERATION OPEN HEART FOUNDATION RECEIVES TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE FROM ELA MOTORS

The Operation Open Heart Foundation (OOFH) has received transportation assistance from Ela Motors, this will go towards its 2nd open heart program for 2023.

OOFH Chairlady, Katherine Johnston acknowledged Ela Motors for their continued support to the foundation in the last 23 years.

“The foundation in partnership with Port Moresby General Hospital and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd will continue to provide the open-heart program,” Ms. Johnston said.

She added that the open-heart operation has become a successful program, because of the partners that continue to contribute in resources and finances towards saving the lives of children with congenital heart defects throughout the country.

Ela Motors Marketing Manager Benjamin Niligur said Ela Motors through its corporate social responsibility program is happy to once again assist the open-heart program, in making available a brand-new Toyota HiAce Bus, to transport the counterpart Open Heart International voluntary heart specialists from 8th-13th June, 2023.

“Ela Motors saw the importance of this program, and has been supporting since year 2000. With this transportation assistance, Ela Motors hopes that it can go a long way in saving lives,” Niligur said.

On behalf of Ela Motors, Niligur and his team delivered the bus to PMGH last Friday.

The bus was received by members of OOH & PMGH, Intervention Cardiologist Dr.Wesong Boko, Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Alok and Cardiac Anaesthetic Dr. Arvin Karu. The key was handed to Ricky Ilo the driver assigned to drive the bus.

Niligur said Ela Motors hopes to continue this vital assistance in many more years to come.