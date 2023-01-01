ESP KIDS ATHLETICS PROGRAM

By Thelma Allingham



The East Sepik Athletics Association started its 2023 Kids Athletics Program this week



ESAA Assistant Coach Revelation Minduwa said the Kids Athletics Program was a new approach taken by the association to nurture very young talents in building their motor skills, since introducing it last year, the outcome was impressive.



Minduwa said the kids program is specifically targeting talents as young as five years to fourteen years old from all over the province.



“We want to build them to be better athletes when they grow up, so our aim is to teach discipline through the training program we initiated and that is basically through improving their motor skills and techniques,” said Minduwa.



He went on to say that there’s already 35 children recognized as athletes under this program and hopes this number increases this year.



Minduwa also added that the Kids Program is the development program for the association and he is hopeful that someday these young athletes will represent the association in the future to be flag barriers of the province on national and international tracks.



He encourages parents to bring out their children to the Sir Somare Stadium for the program.