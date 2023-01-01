HANENAMO WINNERS RECEIVE AIRLINE TICKETS

As part of Air Niugini’s sponsorship towards this year’s Hiri Moale Festival, the airline presentedtickets to the winners of the Hiri Hanenamo quest in Port Moresby recently.

According to a statement released today, the airline provides travel for winners and contestants with a mix of domestic and international tickets at the value of K70,000.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gary Seddon when presenting the tickets said Air Niugini as the national airline was proud to support a festival that signifies cultural inheritance and contributes to tourism in the country.

He said, “the Hiri Moale Festival contributes positively on tourism, the country and its people. It also continues to protect and preserve the cultural heritage of the younger generation of Papua New Guineans, especially Motu Koitabuans.”

2023 Hiri Hanenamo, Miss Kimjosh Damuri acknowledged Air Niugini for its continuous support towards the festival that has an impact on preserving PNG culture.