WESTERN STUDENTS TOLD THAT FODE EDUCATION IS THE WAY FORWARD

Kiunga TVET and FODE students cleaning up Kiunga town, North Fly District recently. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By Jim John

Students from Western Province are encouraged to continue their education through existing Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE) studies available in the four districts respectively.

Western Provincial Education Adviser, Mr Charlie Buia says, FODE provides second chance education and that students must not give up on their studies.

He also clarified that subject taught in formal class that includes Grades 9 to Grade 12 have also been offered in FODE centres where students can enroll to continue their schooling.

Mr Buia explained that all high and secondary schools including TVET centres in Western Province have rolled out FODE studies commencing this year to cater for students who cannot make it in formal education.

He challenged the students to hard work, make a commitment and sacrifice that would bring success, he also said that education is a life long investment for a better future.

“Kiunga Secondary School, Mougulu Secondary, Olsobip High School, Tabubil Secondary, Daru Secondary, Awaba Secondary, Balimo High School, and others so students can enroll to take up FODE studies.” Mr Buia said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Lucas Dawa Dekena, thanked and commended the Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science, Technology & Sport, Don Polye and the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science, Technology (DHERST) for a ‘historical decision’ that will make a huge difference for those who are pursuing to complete their education in Flexible, Open and Distance Education .

Mr. Polye announced recently to include the school leavers including those from FODE in the National Online Selection System commencing this year to pursue their studies in higher education institutions from 2025 onwards.

The Education Minister stated: “The Department of Education has pursued this agenda for quite a while and the Minister and his Department is highly commendable. We now will see every student in either the general system or through FODE have equal opportunity to higher institutions. FODE is equal and is no longer second chance or for drop outs and left behind.”

The Minister encouraged students who are pursuing their education through FODE to take their studies seriously in order to be considered for selections into higher education institutions online.