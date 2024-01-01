CALL FOR URGENT INSPECTION

Pictured is an aerial view of the Sir Mara House , Mt Hagen City in Western Highlands Province. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By: Sharon Engnui

The Western Highlands Provincial Government is calling on the National government to inspect the Provincial Administration Building known as the Sir Mara House to ensure the facility is safe.

This call is following a number of earthquakes that has caused the building to deteriorate forcing the administration to do maintenance on the roof top to prevent leakage.

The Sir Mara House building was constructed by Essar and funded by the National Government with the construction of the building commencing in 2012 and ended in 2016 under the O’Neill Regime government and was at the cost of nearly K260million . The office has been in use for only six years since.

With the country prone to Earthquakes in this part of the Region, over the years this has had a severe impact on the state of the building.

Continuous earthquakes and the weather has taken a toll on the once stately building, as once strong vertical structured walls are cracking and continuous leakages on the roof top when it rains.

The Provincial Member Wai Rapa is preparing a report to bring to the attention of the national government for an urgent intervention for a building inspection at the Sir Mara House.

Mr. RAPA said there was no grand opening of the building with and no certificate of completion.

The provincial member further revealed, even the provincial government counter funded the construction of the building, however there is no record of a report.

This Building is one of the iconing building in the Province that complements the entire Province.