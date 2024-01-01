PNG-SINGAPORE BILATERAL TALKS

Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko. FILE PICTURE

By: Malinta Yopolo

Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko is currently in Singapore upon an invitation by Singapore Foreign Minister, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. The invitation follows the appointment of Singapore’s new Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, who was sworn in on Wednesday May 15th .

Minister Tkatchenko confirmed that he will hold official and bilateral meetings with his counterpart, as well as the other ministers of Singapore’s newly appointed government. “I will be in Singapore to reaffirm and strengthen PNG-Singapore ties and to strengthen our bilateral relations.

The meeting with the Foreign Minister will be the first in as many years, since the last meetings between the foreign Ministers of both countries. Minister Tkatchenko will also take the opportunity to relay an Official Congratulatory message from Prime Minister James Marape to Prime Minister Wong on his appointment.

He said it has been 20 years since the last Prime Minister was sworn in and this marks a momentous time and occasion for Singapore.