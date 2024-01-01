TRUKAI AUCTION FOR UPCOMING TRUKAI FUN RUN

By: James Guken

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC), in partnership with Trukai Industries Limited, is gearing up for the annual Trukai Fun Run auctions in Lae and Port Moresby next week.

These auctions serve as a vital fundraising effort for the national team’s preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Taking place on May 23rd at the Lae International Hotel and May 24th at the Santos National Stadium in Port Moresby, the auctions aim to rally support from businesses and partners towards PNG’s elite athletes.

This year, Trukai has generously donated 40,000 Trukai Fun Run t-shirts to PNGOC and Team PNG. Proceeds from the auction events and t-shirt sales will significantly contribute to the Paris 2024 preparations, aligning with the theme ‘Our steps, their Dreams.’

In addition to auctioning and t-shirt sales, the Trukai Fun Run committee introduces a new concept, bundling t-shirts with incentives such as discounted advertisement spaces, vouchers, and free branding by PNGOC, including athlete ambassadors for marketing.

This collaborative effort involves notable partners like The National, Trophy Haus, and City Mission.