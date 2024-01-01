POMALMAL HIGH SCHOOL RECEIVES NEW CLASSROOMS

By: Thelma Allingham

Pomalmal High School in the West Yangoru LLG of Yangoru-Saussia District in East Sepik Province recently witnessed the opening of its new 4-in-1 classroom which is fully equipped with chairs and desks for students to start using this year, and also a new office.

The classrooms and an office that costed the Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority (YSDDA) over K400, 000 to complete, was officially opened by the Minister for Education, Late Hon. Jimmy Uguro. Late Minister Uguro also committed K1 million kina to support the school to build a fully kitted science laboratory at Pomalmal High School as the National Government’s contribution to support the efforts of the Yangoru-Saussia DDA.

Minister for International Trade and Investment & Yangoru-Saussia MP, Hon. Richard Maru thanked Late Minister Uguro for his commitment to support Pomalmal High School.

Minister Maru said he wants to create partnership between the province and the National Government to build more infrastructures for Pomalmal High School , so it can be a top performing school in the future.

The Late Minister Uguro’s commitment will support the YSDDA to realize its vision to deliver quality education in our schools and for that we are extremely grateful said Minister Maru.

Pomalmal High School was started by the local people themselves, using traditional bush materials and funded out of their own pockets . Upon seeing their hard work and sweat towards building the school, the Yangoru-Saussia DDA under the leadership of Minister Maru stepped in to assist them.

He added that , K10 million kina is needed to invest in all their needs to bring their standard to that of other villages in the district.Some of their needs include ; bringing power lines from Karapia to Pomalmal which will cost K4 million kina, cost to build a new bridge leading to the school is a little over K2 million, three new science labs will cost the YSDDA K3 million,a library and staff houses will cost a million kina and a new health centre will cost about K1.5 million.

Minister Maru said the peoples expectations will be high after being neglected for a very long time.

He emphasized that delivering these much needed services and infrastructures may not happen in one year, but he will make sure to make it all happen over the next three years.

“We will start by building three new staff houses, computer labs, a library this year and also source funding to bring the power lines. We want to deliver quality in our schools, and we cannot do that without power, a library, and fully kitted computer labs,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru also called on the people to change their attitude and embrace service and developments.