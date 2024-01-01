MISSION SCHOOL TRIALS RICE FARMING IN ENGA PROVINCE

By: Mortimer Yangharry

The Rakamanda Seventh Day Adventist Primary School in the Wabag District of Enga Province is the first educational institution to trial rice farming in the province.

Provincial Food Crops Officer Ms Davinah Lepatu Apupuni confirmed that the trialing of rice is doing well and it will eventually develop into large scale rice farming with the necessary technical support it requires accordingly.

She mentioned that the small rice plot farming at the Rakamanda SDA Primary school for trial is perform exceptionally well being the first rice farming pilot project in the province.

“We have rice mill already and we are going to mill our produce when the grains are ready,” she said.

She is optimistic of processing the first finished product (rice grain) later this year which will make history in Enga Province.