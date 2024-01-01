GOVERNOR WOUWOU MOVES BACK TO GOVERNMENT

Governor for West Sepik, Tony Wouwou, announced in Vanimo today that he will move from middle bench back to Government.

He made this announcement in the presence of Minister for Works and Highways, Solan Mirisim.

Both MPs were in Vanimo today to witness the presentation of two Izuzu NPR Dyna trucks to the people of Edwaki LLG in the Telefomin District.

Minister Mirisim welcomed the decision by Govenor Wouwou, stating that stability in Government is important for service delivery in a province like West Sepik.

He stated that to have many leaders from the same province in government will see a lot of benefit in terms of service delivery.