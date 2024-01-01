POLICE BRUTALITY IN GOROKA, LEAVES 16 YEAR OLD STUDENT HOSPITALIZED

By: Vicky Baunke

Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Michael Welly says appropriate actions will be taken against policemen involved in the bashing up of a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in Goroka, leaving him hospitalized.

PPC Welly said he does not support the actions of his men and awaits medical reports to determine if excessive force was used on the victim, by his men to determine the appropriate disciplinary action that will take upon his men.

A 16years old, from Yangoru in the East Sepik Province and the grandson of former Chief Dental Advisor at the National Health Department Dr. Gregory Mainao who was returning home after buying lunch at a fast food outlet in Goroka was blocked off by a police vehicle, pulled over and bashed-up by a Policeman along the road at West Goroka Primary school between 1 to 2pm last Saturday 3rd of February.

The victim is currently being admitted at the Goroka Provincial Hospital emergency ward, where he is being closely monitored at the intensive care unit by Doctors.

The victim, as alleged by police, was driving recklessly and was ordered to drive to the police station but refused and was pursued by police which resulted in him being bashed up.

On the other hand, Mr Welly is also appealing to the public to cooperate with police to ensure that they carry their jobs effectively without causing hindrances if and when police officers on duty stop anyone suspicious of committing an offense for questioning.

The victim is a 16 year old Grade 10 student that is supposed to be attending classes this week at the Goroka Secondary School.

The victims family Spokesperson Eunice Mainao said the family is demanding full justice to prevail and for the police to identify and differentiate if the amount of force used was reasonable or excessive force was used on the juvenile.

Ms Mainao said while they understood and respected police duties, the amount of force used was unreasonable and if an offence was committed the police should have brought the teenager to the station, charged and arrested him and later called in the parents or a family member.