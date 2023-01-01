PNG POWER’S EQUIPMENT ARRIVED

By Cecilia Miolol

PNG Power Limited’s equipment to complete installation works for its two new power stations has arrived from Shenzhen, China last night via a direct flight to Port Moresby for the first time.

The equipment’s are for the Edevu Hydro Power Station and the Moitaka Sub Station.

Boeing 767 cargo freighter loaded with close to 100 tons of PNG Power Cargoes, mostly Switching Gears and Control Panels, landed safety on a four hour direct flight.

PNG Power Chairman McRoland Nale, acknowledged the government’s support to ensure PNG Power can improve in the delivery of cheap, affordable, reliable and clean power supply to its customers.

“This Edevu hydro will bring into Port Moresby Grid 54 megawatts of power, which will lead into least cost generation.”

Mr Nale gave assurance to the Government and its stakeholders that PNG Power has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, however there are changes taking place to ensure PNG Power solves all its power generation and transmission issues.