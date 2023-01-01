THE UPGRADE TO SUPPORT FUEL SUPPLY DEMAND

Mobil Oil New Guinea (MONG), a subsidiary of ExxonMobil PNG, has commissioned a third loading arm at its Port Moresby Terminal to increase capacity through its bottom loading facility.

Mobil Oil New Guinea General Manager Charles Ewart expressed that this will allow for faster and safer truck loading of Diesel and now Petrol, enabling shorter delivery times from the facility to its Papua New Guinea customers.

“These upgrades reduce loading times by an hour per truck load and it increases our daily output from less than 20 trucks per day to over 30 trucks with high quality fuel.” he said.

ExxonMobil PNG Chairperson and Managing Director, Tera Shandro, expressed that ExxonMobil supports the country’s energy supply security, a crucial component to the everyday lives of Papua New Guineans.

“We have ongoing nationwide investments, with fuel projects worth K40 million in the pipeline to help us reliably meet the fuel demands of our customers in the country.” he said.

MONG plans to roll out a new bottom loading facility at its Lae Terminal next year.

ExxonMobil is currently known as one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies that uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs.