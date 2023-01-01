By Vicky Baunke

The famous Goroka Bilum festival is on again this year and is even bigger and better and is set for next month from the 11th to the 15th of September in Goroka.

This year the event will also include two other programs which include the tumbuna night and the educational session, which includes the participation of students from 3 schools in Goroka with the purpose of educating the younger generation on the ancient bilum weaving skill and traditional values.

A special highlight of the event include the tumbuna nights (11th to the 14th September) that will showcase the different traditional dances and variety of traditional dishes from the 4 regions of Papua New Guinea.

Bilum artist and Director of the Goroka Bilum festival Florence Kamel said she is satisfied with the inclusion of the Educational program that will create an opportunity for students to learn and pass the traditional knowledge.

She said the bilum festival has come a long way after 14 years since 2008 when the first runway was held at the raunraun theatre in Goroka with no resources and a budget less than K10.

Ms Kamel acknowledged the overwhelming support that has been received so far and is thankful towards its sponsors major sponsor with the naming rights the Pacific Trade Invest Australia for being behind the event since its inception.

This year the event has a line of programs that include the Bilum market where bilum weavers come and showcase the different bilum designs and crafts that will be held at the Bird of Paradise Hotel during the day from the 11th to 17th September, with free entry for those interested to come along.

The event will also see the most admired Bilum wear fashion show run way in the evening at the Goroka lodge with K30 admission fee, followed by the Bilum Toktok that will be held at the JK McCarthy Museum in Goroka with a K300 admission.

Ms Kamel is appealing to the interested public to come support the event as it is towards a worthy cause towards supporting bilum weavers and boosting the bilum industry in PNG.

Sponsors of the event so far include Pacific Trade Invest Australia, Bird of Paradise Hotel coral seas hotels, PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, Jaukae Bilums, Kenny Collections, Office of the Governor of Eastern Highlands Province, the Goroka Lodge, J. K McCarthy Museum and Digicel PNG.