PNG INDONESIA VISA AGREEMENT PRESENTED IN PARLIAMENT

Prime Minister James Marape, who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister, presented the long awaited reciprocal visa waiver agreement between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea to Parliament for ratification on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The agreement was originally signed by Indonesia and PNG in 2014, and it remained inactive until now. The agreement presented in Parliament by the Prime Minister received unanimous support from Parliament, making a crucial development in bilateral relations.

The visa waiver agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening diplomatic ties, fostering increased economic cooperation, and promoting cultural exchange between Indonesia and PNG.

The agreement facilitates visa-free travel for holders of official and diplomatic passports, enabling them to visit either Indonesia or PNG and obtain visas on arrival.

“This pivotal agreement allows diplomatic and official passport holders from Papua New Guinea and Indonesia to travel between our nations obtain visas on arrival, and stay for a specified period of time,” Marape said.

He further highlighted that this reciprocal visa arrangement acknowledges the necessity for seamless and efficient movement of officials and state representatives during their official duties.

Prime Minister Marape noted that the timeline of this arrangement, particularly considering the anticipated increase in government business between Indonesia and PNG. Recognizing the vast business and tourism potential of Indonesia, he expressed the intention to explore visa on arrival options for business and tourism travelers in the future.

“The existing air service agreement between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia combined with the reciprocal visa waiver for official and diplomatic passport holders will alleviate the burdensome visa preparation process,” added PM Marape.

Furthermore, he mentioned that PNG already has a similar agreement in place with all Melanesia Solidarity Group (MSG) countries and proposed the potential expansion of such agreements to include neighboring nations like Indonesia in the future.

Adding to that, Indonesian President H.E. Joko Widodo is expected to visit PNG on July 6, 2023.