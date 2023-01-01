THEODIST PRESENTS K35,00 TO WINNERS OF THE LENOVO WIN A TRIP PROMOTION

Theodist Limited recently presented travel vouchers and cash payments totaling K35,000 to the lucky winners of the Lenovo Win a Trip Promotion.

The promotion took place throughout the months of March and April, offering our valued customers an opportunity to win travel tickets and extra spending money.

The response to this promotion was overwhelming, with an astonishing number of over 200,000 entries pouring in from our branches in Port Moresby, Lae, and Mt Hagen.

The 1st prize winner, Mr. Patrick, walked away with a K15,000 travel voucher including K2,000 in spending money, Mr. Yasinga, the 2nd prize winner received a K10,000 travel voucher plus K2,000 in spending money, and Mr. Chen, who won the 3rd prize, was granted a K5,000 travel voucher along with K1,000 in spending money.

Kevin Anderson, the National Sales and Marketing Manager of Theodist Limited, expressed sincere gratitude to all the customers who actively participated in this promotion, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to its success.

“On behalf of Theodist Limited, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners of this competition. We hope you will take this opportunity to travel around the world with your families and enjoy that once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to our partner, Lenovo, who has played a fundamental role in making this promotion a success,” Anderson added.

Continuing our dedication to our valued customers, we are excited to announce our latest promotion. Throughout the month of June, for every purchase of an HP Managed Printer, Theodist is giving away three top-of-the-range HP X360 convertible laptops valued at K25,000.

Additionally, customers will receive a complimentary 3kVA Torq UPS with every purchase of an HP Managed Printer.

At Theodist, delivering excellent customer service and creating opportunities to enhance the lives of our customers is fundamental to our values. We remain committed to our tradition of bringing remarkable initiatives and promotions to our valued customers, ensuring that their experience with us remains extraordinary.