PNG GAMES COUNCIL ANNOUNCED 8TH PNG GAMES CONFIRMED DATE

With the utmost intent to enhance friendship as well as celebrate and expose raw talent among the people of Papua New Guinea in sports, the PNG Games is set to take place on the 6th to the 14th of December this year, in the Nation’s Capital.

This was affirmed by the Minister for DHERST and Sports, and Chairman for the PNG Games Council, Don Polye through a statement that was presented by the PNG Sports Foundation CEO, Albert Veratau.

Representing the Sports Minister, Mr. Veratau announced a total of eleven sporting codes to be contested in this event.

Athletics Basketball Boxing Soccer Powerlifting Rugby League Nines Touch Volleyball Weightlifting Netball Rugby Sevens

Nominations by Numbers for the 11 sports in both the Male and Female categories are expected to be submitted by the participating provinces by the end this month.

Confident of the participation of all the provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, the competitions are set to be held at the Sir John Guise Sports Precinct, the Taurama Aquatic Center, the Bisini Sports Precinct and the Rita Flynn Sports Precinct, four main multi-sports venues within Port Moresby.

With the Pacific Games set for November, preceding the PNG Games this year, a shortfall in the Budget from the government is anticipated.

The PNG Games Council appeal to the provincial governments, business houses and other stakeholders is to support respective provincial teams traveling to Port Moresby, as well as the games organizing committee in sponsorships.

CEO Albert Veratau also announced that the PNG Games is inviting bids from interested provinces to host the 9th PNG Games in 2026.