OVER 32,000 STUDENTS TO SIT FOR GRADE 12 WRITTEN EXPRESSION EXAM

By Jim John

A total of 32,058 students from 220 Grade 12 schools including the six National Schools of Excellence, private and permitted schools will to sit for the Grade 12 Written Expression Exam.



This was affirmed by the Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra, who urged that all Provincial Divisions of Education, school administrations and parents must support students to give their best.



“I am confident that our students and teachers have prepared well for this exam. I am also calling on the general public to respect our students and support them in every way possible to sit the exam next week Monday.” he said.



The Secretary confirmed that the Department of Education through the Measurement Services Division has already dispatched all the materials for the Grade 12 Written Expression Examination on time to all provinces.



“Students were issued with the booklets by their nominated schools on Monday, 31st July,” he said.



Dr. Kombra affirmed that all Provincial Education Advisors (PEAs), Provincial Examination Supervisors, Senior Secondary Inspectors, Guidance Officers, Principals and Governing Councils have been advised to be vigilant and security conscious with the security of the examination materials and through to the actual administration by following the rules enforced by the Measurement Services Division.



He reminded that the penalty for cheating or assisting to cheat in national examinations is Non-certification and requested all citizens to support fair examinations to all which is in the national interest.



Meanwhile, the marking of the Written Expression Exam is scheduled for 20th to 26th August in Port Moresby.



The Secretary clarified that the exam dates for Grade 10 will be on 9th to 13th of October, Grade 12 will be on 16th to 20th of October, Grade 8 will be on 23rd to 26th of October and Grade 12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) examination will be on 30th of October to 3rd of November this academic year.



