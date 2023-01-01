CHEQUES WORTH MORE THAN K700, 000 PRESENTED TO CHURCH TO ASSIST SCHOOLS

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has received more than K700, 000 from the Kumul Minerals Holding Limited to assist two of its academic institutions.

Kumul Minerals Holding Limited board director Dr. Kaul Gena presented two cheques last Friday in Lae, Morobe Province, to the church’s chief financial officer Kenton Ghona for projects at the Togoba Adventist Primary School and the University of Technology Adventist Residential College.

A cheque of K27, 684.72 was for the University of Technology Adventist Residential College for the development of facilities and the other cheque worth K692, 834.50 was for the Togoba Adventist Primary School for the school’s fencing project.

The funding will be made available through the PNG Union Mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Dr. Gena elaborated that the state-owned company was obliged to fund the projects under the government-approved community and social obligation charter.

“Kumul Minerals Holding Limited recognizes that the Seventh-day Adventist Church has served the country well in education and health services, apart from the Gospel Commission, which is its core responsibility,” Dr Gena said.

“This funding is from the Church and Social Services Funding policy initiative of the Marape-Rosso government, being an initiative featuring 10 percent of every dividend received from the mineral harvests in our country with the primary focus on church infrastructure development works,” he added.

Dr Gena urged the church to be transparent and accountable with the funds and to acquit and provide quarterly reports on the use of the funds to the company.

Meanwhile, the church’s chief financial officer Kenton Ghona while expressing gratitude, assured that the church would provide the financial reports to the company.

“Our schools have infrastructure issues, such funding will help,” Mr. Ghona said.

Pictured: