PNG FOR CHRIST IN THE WESTERN HIGHLANDS PROVINCE

By Samantha Solomon

Mt. Hagen Town was filled to capacity yesterday by the Seventh Day Adventist congregation in the Western Highlands Province.

They marched through the streets of Mount Hagen City to Welcome few of the equipment that will be used during their “PNG FOR CHRIST” program set to take place at the end of this month nationwide.

They started as early as 10 am in the morning and Marched around Hagen Town with songs and music. A total of a thousand plus members took part in the event.

Following the march, they had their official launching of the equipment at Pops Oval, then paraded over to Kerebulg where the equipment including a total of 54 Gensets were distributed to the various venues where the meetings would be hosted throughout the province come 26th April to May 12th.

A highlight for the nationwide program would be the inclusion of the World President for the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Ted Wilson all the way from the United States.

As a lead up to the program, a Mega Health Clinic will be facilitated by the church at Togoba, where specialists will serve the general public with health issues, especially to do with eye and dental care.